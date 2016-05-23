James Franco’s Future World Adds Lucy Liu, Snoop Dogg to an Already Wild Movie

Did you ever think Lucy Liu and Snoop Dogg would be in a movie together? What if you add in Milla Jovovich and Method Man? And what if I told you the story was by James Franco? Welcome to Future World.

I think James Franco is a good actor; it's just that he's become a parody of himself (sometimes, as in the case of the Veronica Mars movie, literally). So I'm not sure what to make of his new project Future World.

Franco came up with the story, will act in the film, and also direct along with Bruce Thierry Cheung. Here's how Variety describes it:

Set in the barren landscape of a dystopian world, where a young prince from the Oasis (one of the last known safe havens) and a robot named Ash go on a daring journey of self-discovery through the violent and desolate world of the Wastelands.

And Deadline:

The project, written by Cheung, Jay Davis and Jeremy Cheung, follows a young boy of noble birth who embarks on a journey through the wasteland of this future world in order to find medicine for his dying mother. Armed with his faithful bodyguard and only a slim hope that this medicine actually exists, he must forge courageously on, facing danger and ultimately the Warlord of this world who has plans of his own as he takes control of a beautiful, life-like robot assassin.

This is either going to be the greatest film ever made or a new, terrible piece of cinema that will automatically be granted cult status. Margarita Levieva, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Suki Waterhouse, and George Lewis Jr (aka Twin Shadow) are also part of the cast.

“Future World is a mesmerizing story with the kind of boundary-pushing creativity unique to James,” producer Andrea Iervolino told Variety. “When you have the combined talents and gravitas of Milla, Lucy, Method Man, Suki, Snoop, and James interwoven through a wild story – what unfolds on screen is unreal.”

I bet. Did I mention Jovovich will be playing a drug lord?