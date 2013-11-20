James Gandolfini to receive posthumous tribute at IFP Gotham Awards

#James Gandolfini
11.20.13 4 years ago

Fox Searchlight

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced today that the late James Gandolfini will be presented with a tribute at the upcoming Gotham Awards in New York by actor Steve Buscemi. He joins previously announced tributees Forest Whitaker, Richard Linklater and Katherine Oliver.

Said IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente via press release, “We are honored to pay tribute to a man whose life and work has inspired and moved so many who knew him personally, or through his vast body of work on the stage and screen, where he collaborated with so many independent artists to bring to life unforgettable, iconic characters.”

Gandolfini has stirred consideration in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar ranks this season for his performance in Nicole Holofcener’s “Enough Said.” A recent survey of awards pundits — the Gurus o’ Gold at Movie City News — somewhat surprisingly had Gandolfini tied for fifth in the race with “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” star David Oyelowo. The category is somewhat in flux at the moment so it’s certainly possible he could slide in and net his first-ever Oscar nomination for a film Fox Searchlight is pushing in all the right places.

RELATED: James Gandolfini always made an impact, as character actor or leading man

“James Gandolfini was a friend, an inspiration, and an extraordinary talent whose presence is missed by all of us who knew and loved him,” Steve Buscemi said. “It is an honor to present this tribute at the Gotham Awards recognizing his impact.”

The 23rd annual Gotham Independent Film Awards will be held at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 2.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Gandolfini
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSGOTHAM AWARDSIn ContentionJAMES GANDOLFINIsteve buscemi

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP