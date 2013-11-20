James Gandolfini to receive posthumous tribute at IFP Gotham Awards

Fox Searchlight

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced today that the late James Gandolfini will be presented with a tribute at the upcoming Gotham Awards in New York by actor Steve Buscemi. He joins previously announced tributees Forest Whitaker, Richard Linklater and Katherine Oliver.

Said IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente via press release, “We are honored to pay tribute to a man whose life and work has inspired and moved so many who knew him personally, or through his vast body of work on the stage and screen, where he collaborated with so many independent artists to bring to life unforgettable, iconic characters.”

Gandolfini has stirred consideration in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar ranks this season for his performance in Nicole Holofcener’s “Enough Said.” A recent survey of awards pundits — the Gurus o’ Gold at Movie City News — somewhat surprisingly had Gandolfini tied for fifth in the race with “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” star David Oyelowo. The category is somewhat in flux at the moment so it’s certainly possible he could slide in and net his first-ever Oscar nomination for a film Fox Searchlight is pushing in all the right places.

RELATED: James Gandolfini always made an impact, as character actor or leading man

“James Gandolfini was a friend, an inspiration, and an extraordinary talent whose presence is missed by all of us who knew and loved him,” Steve Buscemi said. “It is an honor to present this tribute at the Gotham Awards recognizing his impact.”

The 23rd annual Gotham Independent Film Awards will be held at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 2.