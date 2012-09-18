James Gunn confirms he’ll direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in Facebook message

It’s officially official: James Gunn will rewrite and direct Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

The “Super” filmmaker took to Facebook today to confirm recent news that he’d been tapped to helm the upcoming intergalactic superhero flick, stating:

“For a month or so there”s been a lot of Internet speculation about my involvement with Marvel”s Guardians of the Galaxy. Until now I haven”t said anything, because I”m trying to be less expulsive about this project than I am about the rest of my life. But last night I got the go-ahead from Kevin Feige to let you all know that, yes, indeed, I am rewriting and directing Guardians of the Galaxy. As a lifelong lover of Marvel comics, space epics, AND raccoons, this is the movie I”ve been waiting to make since I was nine years old. Kevin, Joss, and all the folks at Marvel have been amazing collaborators so far, and we”re committed to bringing you something majestic, beautiful, and unique. I am incredibly excited. I am also incredibly grateful to the fans and the press for all their words of encouragement and support regarding my involvement with this project since the news first leaked. Thanks – you have, honestly, touched and overwhelmed me. And that”s it for now. Other than the occasional photos of my dog and cat here on Facebook, I”ll talk to you again in August 2014 when Guardians is released!”

“Majestic, beautiful, unique”…I think we can all get on board with that, no?

Note: If you’re still unfamiliar with the lesser-known superhero outfit, you can check out Gregory Ellwood’s Guardians of the Galaxy cheat sheet below.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is slated for release on August 1, 2014.

Do you think Gunn was the right choice to direct? Sound off in the comments.