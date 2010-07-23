James Marsters will return to ‘Smallville’

In a piece of news that will thrill fans of James Marsters and The CW’s “Smallville”… James Marsters is set to return to “Smallville” this season.

The beloved “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” bloodsucker and “Caprica” cult prophet told a Comic-Con crowd on Friday (July 23) that he’ll appear in the 200th episode of “Smallville.”

Marsters has made multiple appearances on “Smallville” as Braniac, last appearing in a 2008 arc. “Smallville” is, of course, entering its 10th and final season on The CW this fall.

According to our largely unscientific measurement system, “Smallville” has aired 195 episodes through the end of last season. By our similarly unscientific count, that has Marsters returning for the fifth episode of this season. “Smallville” returns to The CW on Friday, September 24, therefore Marsters’s episode will air… sometime this fall.

[UPDATE: A reader corrects our math, saying that “Smallville” has actually aired 196 episodes, so Episode 200 will air on October 14.]

“Caprica” will be back in January, with episodes that promise more of Marsters’ Barnabus.

If, however, you absolutely, positively have to get a James Marsters fix before then, the 47-year-old actor will appear in the pilot for CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0,” airing on Monday, Sept. 20.