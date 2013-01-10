James McAvoy and Rosario Dawson deal with art theft and memory loss in ‘Trance’ trailer

After overseeing the pomp and glitz of the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle is back with his latest feature film, the hybrid thriller “Trance.”

James McAvoy stars as an art dealer who suffers from amnesia after a botched heist led by Vincent Cassel (“Eastern Promises”). Rosario Dawson is the hot hypnotherapist trying to help McAvoy remember the location of a missing masterpiece — or is she? The sexy, fast-paced twists and turns that ensue may make you consder the idea that “no piece of art is worth a human life.”

Watch the trailer here:

“Trance” seems to feature all the hallmarks of the “Slumdog Millionaire” director’s filmography: A hip, international cast, driving pop music, eye-popping colors and pyrotechnic camera work. It looks like a bit more of a fun lark that his most recent films, which include the often dour “Slumdog,” “127 Hours,” and “Sunshine.”

The film also reunites Boyle with screenwriter John Hodge — who wrote Boyle’s “Shallow Grave” and “Trainspotting — for the first time since 2000’s “The Beach.” Joe Ahearne (“Doctor Who”) co-wrote with Hodge.

“Trance” has yet to set a release date in the U.S., but opens in the U.K. March 27.