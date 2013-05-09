James McAvoy is looking shaggy on the set of ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’

One of the keenest pleasures of “X-Men: First Class” was seeing how Matthew Vaughn treated the styles of the ’60s while also making a heightened-reality X-Men movie. I thought they walked the line very carefully, and the costume design work by the great Sammy Sheldon was immaculate and often very cheeky.

Bryan Singer has been tweeting all sorts of things from the set of “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” so far, and they’re still just gearing up. I’m glad to see they didn’t just jump right to shaving James McAvoy’s head and that, if anything, Xavier’s looking a little shaggier this time.

I’m curious to see how this one works. I still don’t know if it’s more of a sequel to “First Class” with cameos from the other timeline, or if it’s a return to the Singerverse with cameos from the “First Class” team. Either way, it’s such an interesting collision of actors that it’s going to be thrilling to see it play out.

We’ve got Jennifer Lawrence, Peter Dinklage, Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy, Ellen Page, Ian McKellen, Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore, Halle Berry, and Patrick Stewart all in the same film, and we’ve got a return to the original “X-Men” creative team with Singer directing from a script that’s been worked on by Jane Goldman, Simon Kinberg, and Matthew Vaughn. John Ottman scoring the film and Newton Thomas Sigel shooting it should guarantee that it fits right into the series, and I’m excited to see what they do that’s new and how they merge this with the earlier films in terms of style.

Check out this photo of McAvoy that Singer ran today next to a single word: #Serpico:

I wish I could do a little time travel of my own so I could land on July 18, 2014 and sneak a peek at what sounds like the most exciting “X-Men” related film in a while.