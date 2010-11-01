James Nesbitt is Bofur in ‘The Hobbit’

Bilbo now has a Bofur. Warner Bros. announced today that Brit James Nesbitt has been cast as the “disarmingly forthright, funny and occasionally brave Dwarf” in Peter Jackson’s long awaited adaptation of “The Hobbit.”

In a statement from the studio, Jackson noted, “James’s charm, warmth and wit are legendary as is his range as an actor in both comedic and dramatic roles. We feel very lucky to be able to welcome him as one of our cast.”

Best known for his TV roles in the U.K., Nesbitt’s big screen credits include Paul Greengrass’ “Bloody Sunday,” Danny Boyle’s “Millions,” “Lucky Break” and “Waking Ned Devine.”

The studio also revealed that newcomer Adam Brown will play Ori, another dwarf who sets out to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from the infamous dragon, Smaug. Jackson observed, “Adam is a wonderfully expressive actor and has a unique screen presence. I look forward to seeing him bring Ori to life”.

Nesbitt and Brown join Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Aidan Turner, Rob Kazinsky, Graham McTavish, John Callen, Stephen Hunter, Mark Hadlow and Peter Hambeton in the two-part epic. Ian McKellen has said he’ll return to New Zealand to reprise his Oscar-nominated performance as Gandalf the Gray, but it has not been announced officially yet.

Production on “The Hobbit” is expected to begin this February. The story will be told in two parts with the first film hitting theaters in Dec. 2012.