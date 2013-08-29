James Spader cast as Ultron in Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

This morning, straight from the horse’s mouth- Marvel’s website -comes word that James Spader is set to play Ultron in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The sequel to last summer’s “Marvel’s The Avengers” is due in theaters on May 1, 2015.

Spader has made a name for himself through the years working in both television and movies. His notable filmic roles include “Sex, Lies, and Videotape;” “Stargate;” and “Lincoln.” As for the small screen, he has starred in “The Practice” and its spinoff, “Boston Legal.” Spader’s latest TV project begins this fall on NBC, where he appears in “The Blacklist.” The actor has won numerous awards including three Emmys, two for “Boston Legal” and one for “The Practice.” He also won a best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for “Sex, Lies, and Videotape.”

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” promises to reunite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and will conclude Marvel’s Phase Two. As stated, directed by Joss Whedon, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is due in theaters on May 1, 2015.