James Van Der Beek going online with ‘CSI Cyber’

James Van Der Beek is ready for action this fall.

The former “Dawson's Creek” star has signed on as the male lead in CBS' latest “CSI” spinoff, the upcoming “CSI: Cyber.” “Medium” veteran Patricia Arquette, fresh off of her triumph in “Boyhood,” will co-star.

Van Der Beek will portray FBI Agent, war on terror vet and battlefield forensics expert Elijah Mundo, who teams with Special Agent Avery Ryan (Arquette) in the ongoing battle against cyber crimes, both foreign and domestic.

Arquette appeared as the character in the “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” episode “Kitty”, which acted as the backdoor pilot for the upcoming spinoff.

“CSI: Cyber” will premiere during the 2014-2015 season.

“We are excited to welcome an actor of James Ver Der Beek”s caliber to 'CSI: Cyber.' Over his career, he has demonstrated a tremendous range of talent that makes him a perfect addition to our gifted cast,” said the show's Executive Producers in a press release.

“Cyber” is somewhat of a change of pace for Van Der Beek, whose recent TV work includes the short-lived CBS comedy “Friends with Better Lives,” and ABC's “Don't Trust the B— in Apartment 23,” on which he played James Van Der Beek.