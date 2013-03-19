James Woods joins Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’

James Woods is set to join Liev Schreiber in Showtime’s upcoming drama series “Ray Donovan.”

Ray Donovan (Schreiber) is an expert at solving the problems of some of L.A.’s shadier celebrities, famous athletes, and business moguls. Things get complicated for his close-knit Boston-bred family when his father (Jon Voight) is unexpectedly released from prison. Woods will play Patrick “Sully” Sullivan, who has a checkered past involving the Donovan family.

The cast also includes Elliott Gould, Paula Malcomson (“The Hunger Games”), and Eddie Marsan (“Sherlock Holmes”) and Dash Mihok (“I Am Legend”) as Ray’s brothers. Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Steven Bauer, Kerris Dorsey and Devon Bagby will also appear.

“Ray Donovan” was created by Ann Biderman (“Southland”), who will executive produce along with Mark Gordon and Bryan Zuriff.

Woods’ last TV foray was as the title character on CBS’ drama “Shark” from 2006 to 2008.

Woods will soon be seen alongside Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx in “White House Down.” He’ll begin production on “Ray Donovan” next week in Los Angeles.