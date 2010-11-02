Jamie Chung joins ‘The Hangover 2′ party as Ed Helms’ fiancee

Jamie Chung has come a long way since MTV’s “The Real World.” It has been announced by HR that she will join the gang of overindulgent guys in “The Hangover Part II” directed by Todd Phillips, currently shooting in Los Angeles and Thailand.

The film reunites Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha and puts them on a trip to Thailand. Given that the first “Hangover” had them putting the mental pieces back together after a blackout drunk in Las Vegas, we can only imagine what they will get up to in Thailand. Word is that Ken Jeong and Mike Tyson will also be returning, so the gang is really getting back together for another go-around.

Jamie Chung has had some buzz lately as part of the ensemble cast of female stars in Zack Snyder’s mega-fantasy “Sucker Punch” where she reportedly engages in some pretty intense hand to hand and weapons combat. We imagine that playing Ed Helms new fiancee in the “The Hangover part II” will be a slightly less physical role, but considering the unpredictable character of the project, we may be completely mistaken

“The Hangover Part II” is scheduled to open May 26th 2011