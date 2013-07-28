Jamie Foxx is ‘aggressively pursuing’ a new Spawn movie

(CBR) Jamie Foxx is set to terrorize Peter Parker next summer in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, playing the charged-up villain Electro. But playing Max Dillon isn”t the end of Foxx”s comic-book movie ambitions. In a new interview, the Oscar-winning actor revealed a dream project he wants to star in: an adaptation of Todd McFarlane”s “Spawn.”
“Spawn is one, yeah,” Foxx told Movies.com when asked about movies he wants to make happen. “And Mike Tyson. Those are two roles I would just love to do. I”m aggressively pursuing them.”
Foxx as Tyson is a big enough prospect for its own post, but his “aggressive” desire to play Al Simmons is especially interesting for comic book fans. Previously, Michael Jai White played “Spawn” in the 1997 film that didn”t receive the kindest reviews, while Keith David lent his voice to the demonic antihero for HBO”s animated series. In today”s world of constant comic-book movie releases, another Spawn is all but inevitable, especially considering that McFarlane wants to make the movie himself.
“Since [Spawn is] floating out there, someone”s always bugging me and going, ‘We”re looking to [buy] this independent stuff because we can”t get the X-Men or Spider-Man or Superman… so when are you going to let us have a shot at this?”” McFarlane told CBR News in 2010. “It”s been happening for the last few years nonstop, and it”s time for me to take advantage of it by finishing the script, trying to make the deal and see if I can direct it.”
Almost three full years have passed since that interview, with little public movement on the movie”s development. Perhaps Foxx”s announced interest will finally bring “Spawn back to life.
Jesus. What the fuck for? The entire concept from the ground up is creatively bankrupt. If you’re gonna do anything from Image in the 90’s, do Pitt. At least that was mildly entertaining.
I heard Mcfarlen wants to make a horror version of Spawn, and w/ modern technology, and a true R RATING it could be a great antisuperhero movie to turn these kinda movies on their head, whether its w/ Jai White, or Fox, I don’t care just do the story justice & ill be there!
Jaime Foxx sucks, or should I say Eric Bishop.
i say a new spawn movie will be cool if it follows the comics
Jamie Foxx will tank any movie he touches. Lord help us all, the film will go straight to the Wal-Mart $5.00 bin.