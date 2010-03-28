Jamie Foxx returns to his ‘In Living Color’ roots on FOX

#Jamie Foxx
03.29.10 8 years ago
FOX has ordered an untitled comedy pilot to be executive produced by Jamie Foxx and to feature Affion Crockett.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, FOX had been pitched on two different sketch comedy projects, one from Foxx and one from Crockett, and elected to squish them together.
Foxx will executive produce along with Fax Bahr and Adam Small. The three producers all worked together way back in the day on a little FOX series called “In Living Color.” Bahr and Small then went on to create “MadTV” for FOX, while Foxx went on to star in “The Jamie Foxx Show” (and “Stealth”).
Bahr and Small will write the FOX sketch pilot along with Crockett and “The Boondocks” producer Carl Jones.
Crockett has done voice work on “The Boondocks” and also appeared on the big screen in films including “Soul Men” and “Dance Flick.” He was also part of the ensemble of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.”

