Watch: Jamie Foxx takes aim at Tyler Perry in gender-blending ‘SNL’ sketch

12.09.12

Tyler Perry is in the midst of an identity crisis.

Jamie Foxx donned half-drag during his hosting appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend (recap) for a sketch that saw the “Django Unchained” star “mash-up” two very different Perry movie characters: detective Alex Cross and everyone’s favorite hardbitten granny/pop-cultural punching bag Madea.

The result is a mildly disturbing (and also pretty entertaining) faux-trailer for “Alex Cross 2 – Madea: Special Ops.” Because when expanding your horizons fails, you might as well get back to what worked before.

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think.

