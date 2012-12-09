Watch: Jamie Foxx takes aim at Tyler Perry in gender-blending ‘SNL’ sketch

Tyler Perry is in the midst of an identity crisis.
Jamie Foxx donned half-drag during his hosting appearance on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend (recap) for a sketch that saw the “Django Unchained” star “mash-up” two very different Perry movie characters: detective Alex Cross and everyone’s favorite hardbitten granny/pop-cultural punching bag Madea.
The result is a mildly disturbing (and also pretty entertaining) faux-trailer for “Alex Cross 2 – Madea: Special Ops.” Because when expanding your horizons fails, you might as well get back to what worked before.
Check out the full video below and let us know what you think.
I think it would be funny……..what I just saw was pretty good…I say yay go for it
It was in a way funny but I wouldnt want to really see a show or play cause it seem so unorganized. The things ppls do to get what…….attention. Jammie & Tyler dont have to do stupid things like that , cause they so dam good in what they do but this little scene was a MESSSSSS. D plus for trying, lol
very good website:
===== [www.globalmarket.name] =====
The website wholesale for many kinds of fashion shoes, like the nike, jordan, prada, also including the jeans, shirts, bags, hat and the decorations.
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARD /WESTERN UNION PAYMENT
YOU MUST NOT MISS IT!!!