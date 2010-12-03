Justin Timberlake, T.I. helping out on Jamie Foxx’s ‘Best Night of My Life’

12.03.10 8 years ago

Jamie Foxx is nothing if not consistent. Every few years, with very little advanced warning, he drops a new album just days before Christmas.

In 2005, he released “Unpredictable” on Dec. 20; in 2008, he put out “Intuition” on Dec. 16 and today comes word that the Oscar winner”s latest,  “Best Night of My Life,” streets Dec. 21. Ho, Ho, Ho. He is the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer.

The first single is “Fall for Your Type,” a ballad featuring Drake.  Other guests include Rick Ross, Justin Timberlake, T.I., Ludacris and Soulja Boy.

Usually the Tuesday before Christmas would be a dead man”s land for album releases, but Foxx is joined by Keyshia Cole”s “Calling All Hearts” and Keri Hilson”s “No Boys Allowed.”

 Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter at @MelindaNewman

 

