Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t a regular mom. She’s a cool mom in ‘Warcraft’ cosplay

Jamie Lee Curtis isn”t even in the cast of Warcraft, but she”s the one who was getting the most attention on the carpet for the movie”s world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actress made the Warcraft premiere a family affair, bringing her son, Thomas Guest. Both whom are professed fans of the Blizzard Entertainment role-playing game World of Warcraft.

“We”re serious about our games,” Curtis told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that what Blizzard has done has changed the universe.”

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The mother-son pair cosplayed an orc shaman and a warrior, as she noted on Twitter (believe me, I wouldn”t have known who they were dressed as otherwise, though HitFix”s Donna Dickens, whose Warcraft uber-expert questions kept getting shot down on her trip to ILM, certainly wouldn“t need a tweet to tell her who they“re cosplaying).

Warcraft, directed by Duncan Jones (Moon, Source Code) opens in U.S. theaters this Friday, June 10.