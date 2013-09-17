Jamie Lee Curtis returning to horror with new TV series ‘The Final Girls’

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to the horror genre…for ABC Family?

The former scream queen has teamed up with her “Halloween: H20” director Steve Miner for a new horror-drama series at the teen-centric cable network, according to Deadline. Titled “The Final Girls,” the Jeff Dixon-scripted project follows a group of young women who have survived their own personal horror stories who are brought together by a mysterious older woman (Curtis) to channel their experiences in service of the greater good. While no pilot has been greenlit, the network is reportedly moving fast on the potential series.

Curtis first rose to fame as the star of John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic “Halloween,” leading to roles in a series of less-memorable slasher films including “Prom Night” and “Terror Train.” In 1998 she returned to the “Halloween” franchise for “Halloween: H20” and later “Halloween: Resurrection,” in which her character was finally killed off by the white-masked serial killer Michael Myers. The actress’s last starring role on the big screen came with the 2010 comedy “You Again” opposite Sigourney Weaver.

