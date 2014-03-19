Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin set for Netflix comedy series

Netflix is continuing its original programming onslaught with the new half-hour “Grace and Frankie,” and this comedy comes front loaded with names sure to resonate with the Baby Boomer set. Oscar-winner Jane Fonda will co-star with Lily Tomlin in what Netflix promises will be a “very different kind of sitcom” from “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris.

The two women will play long-time rivals brought together when their husbands declare their love for one another and announce they're getting married. Though it sounds like standard network fare in our post-“The New Normal” world, the involvement of stars like Fonda and Tomlin should get eyeballs.

The 13- half-hour episode first season from Skydance Productions is written and created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, and will premiere next year. Marta Kaufman, Howard J. Morris, Paula Weinstein, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Skydance”s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will executive produce.

“Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are among the funniest and most formidable actresses ever and it”s an incredible privilege to give them the opportunity to run riot on Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “The show created for them by Marta and Howard is warm, very funny and anything but wholesome. We can”t wait.”

“Netflix is redefining the way we produce and consume television and its a true privilege to be in business with Ted and his amazing team,” said David Ellison of Skydance. “Working with the wonderfully talented Marta, Jane, Lily, Howard and their producer Paula Weinstein is a dream come true, and the story they have crafted is both hilarious and heartfelt.”

Two-time Oscar winner, Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Jane Fonda recently starred on HBO”s “The Newsroom,” and was nominated for an Emmy for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series,” for her role on the show. She most recently was seen in “Lee Daniels” The Butler” and appears in “Better Living through Chemistry,” now in theaters.

Oscar-nominated Lily Tomlin recently won an Emmy for the HBO film, “An Apology to Elephants,” which she co-executive produced and narrated. Tomlin has won numerous other honors, including two Tony Awards, two Peabody Awards, seven Emmy Awards and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Last year, she co-starred with Tina Fey in the film, “Admission,” and currently appears on Showtime”s “Web Therapy.” Tomlin continues to perform 30 to 50 theater concerts across the country each year.

Marta Kauffman is best known as the creator of the widely successfully television show “Friends.”

Do you think you'll tune in?