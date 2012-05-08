Jane Fonda predicts Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Newsroom’ will be ‘controversial’

From Oscar-winning film roles to pioneering fitness videos, Jane Fonda has tackled a lot in her career, but she’s never attempted series television until now.
Fonda will soon be seen in a recurring role on Aaron Sorkin’s heavily hyped HBO series “The Newsroom,” and during an interview for her upcoming film “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding,” Fonda briefly discussed what audiences can expect from the series and her role in it.
“It’s just perfect television, it’s absolutely brilliant,” Fonda says. “I think it’s going to have a huge impact on people and on the news and maybe on the election. It’s going to be very controversial. I’m so proud to have a small role in it.”
Her character, bigwig businesswoman Leona Lansing, first appears in episode three and Fonda says she’ll be in three episodes total in the ten episode first season.
“The newsroom represents less than 3% of my [character’s] annual profit, but it can make a lot of trouble for me,” Fonda says. “I have companies in China and Canada… I know something about this!”
Yes, she did bring some of her intimate knowledge of media mogul and former husband Ted Turner with her to the role: “I drew from some of the personality traits of Ted, because he’s really funny.”
Fonda, who is very active in social media, also blogged about her experience on the show last month.
“The Newsroom” premieres Sunday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO
My apologies to Aaron Sorkin in advance. I find it really hard to support anything Jane Fonda is a part of. I mean that not to hold a grudge, and I am not pro-war or anything, however her actions regarding the Vietnam War are despicable and still sour me to anything she touches.
-Cheers
Can you watch and enjoy lethal weapon despite Mel gibson’s recent troubles? Can you watch and appreciate Chinatown despite Polanski’s past? Can you listen to lennon’s music despite the fact he took cocaine/heroin and every other drug going. Can you read mayor of casterbridge and appreciate it’s art despite the fact the hardy abused his wife? If no fair enough, otherwise get over it dude.
Short answer? To some extent, no.
Longer answer, it depends. Lethal Weapon? I enjoyed it and I can sort of enjoy Gibson’s work because I think he has mental issues. It is becoming harder to just wholeheartedly enjoy his work. Lennon, I like his stuff, I just think his drug use and weird personality was who he was. I do not see him doing drugs and post-Yoko stuff as being quite the same as what Fonda did. I have problems with how he treated his kids, so yes, that does effect me. I do not watch Polanski films precisely because of his past. Similar to reading something from Hardy. If I am aware the artist involved did objectionable things, then yes, it can effect my enjoyment of certain media. However, it also depends. If I watched Lethal Weapon before Mel Gibson’s troubles, it is not necessarily the same. For that matter, I would not wholeheartedly avoid Newsroom because that might harm other actors NOT involved with labeling our troops liars. It still bothers me, and yes will probably keep me from actively seeking it out. I do not expect artists to be saints, however when they do stuff like what Fonda did, or worse what Polanski did, yes it keeps me from being able to go in and enjoy it.
Should I get over it? Sure. However, I find it really hard to ignore when people do legitimately terrible things and then go out and support their artistic endeavors. With Fonda in particular, my dad is a Vietnam vet and I have gotten to know a number of other vets. So it means a little more to me than to somebody who does not know people those statements impacted in the manner they did.
-Cheers