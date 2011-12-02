Jane Goldman and Tim Burton team for ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children’

I have had a weird week. It’s been really hard getting anything done because I feel like the whole day is taken up with the end of school for the year for the boys, or dealing with holiday stuff in general, or seeing about 800 movies at the last minute to make sure I feel like I’ve got my bases covered before I record my voice-over for this year’s “10 Best Of The Year” video.
But while I’m here tonight, I’d like to catch up on a few stories that I think are worthwhile or exciting or reasons for optimism. I want to feel good about some movie news for a little while. And what better to kick that off with than news about Jane Goldman?
It still seems hard to believe that not everyone understands yet that Jane Goldman is awesome, since it’s a scientifically established fact. I’ve spent enough time with her and with her primary creative partner so far in movies, Matthew Vaughn, that I have a fair sense of their chemistry, and I feel confident in saying that Jane is a force to be reckoned with. Whip-smart, with a voracious appetite for genre, she’s got a natural deconstructionist’s mind, but tempered with a real love of the flawed humanity of her characters.
In particular, I think she’s got a great handle on archetype, and I think she’s got the sort of imagination that directors love in a collaborator, able to reinvent on the fly. She has been actively engaged on a daily basis on the films she’s written that I’ve visited, and she’s also able to work fast under a real production deadline, something that not every smart writer is able to do well.
She deserves to be this kind of busy, and now it looks like 20th Century Fox has got Goldman fever. They’re working towards a sequel to “X-Men: First Class” with Goldman once again working with Matthew Vaughn, and now they are reportedly working with her on “Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children,” which Tim Burton might direct.
The book sounds like a perfect fit for Goldman, the story of a boy who tells stories that his grandfather told him about an orphanage filled kids with all sorts of freaky afflictions and abilities. Like “Hugo,” this is a quest film set off by a message left behind the grandfather dies, and there are characters that sound like they could be in the “First Class” sequel. I imagine one of the key differences between the way “First Class” and “Peculiar Children” handles its stranger characters will be because Burton’s visual signature is so particular that there’s little chance we’re going to mistake it for a Marvel superhero movie.
In the meantime, as both of these films work their way towards production, Goldman’s name will next be seen onscreen as the writer of “The Woman In Black” with Daniel Radcliffe. You know… this one…
This really is great news, and I’m glad to hear it.
“The Woman In Black” will be in theaters.
I’m reading “Peculiar Children” right now– its cover caught my eye on a recent book-buying binge, and I fast-tracked it to the top of my “Read” pile after hearing its name pop up in conversation in the trades over the past few weeks.
Good thing they got Goldman, because so far? I’m having to force myself to stick with it. I’m about 100 pages in, and my skirt has remained un-raised since page one. I’m getting a very definite “weird for weirdness’ sake” vibe thus far.
This book is most defintely getting a lot of hype that I don’t think is really deserved of a book that is basically a YA title that I did not find creepy in the least. I don’t think my 13 year old self would have found it creepy either. Heck, I’d read my first Stephen King by that age. I was non-plussed to say the least. Anyone else notice how a lot of YA books read like script treatments anyway?
My book club just finished “Peculiar Children”, and while we were all intrigued initially, we all ended up hating it. I expected a lot more mystery, and almost sadness, than what we actually got. What I actually really liked was the pictures, which is extremely childish of me I know. Buuuut I heard that the author found the pictures and integrated them into the story. Which may or may not be true.
However it probably says something about the book that my favorite part wasn’t the writing.
Sorry Drew but I do not class her as awesome in any way. She has yet to convince me she has any real talent as a screenwriter, especially after Kick-Ass when she might as well have given all the actors involved the comics to learn their lines from instead of her script. Also Stardust was a disaster. I haven’t seen X-men but just going off word of mouth the dialogue is laughable in places, but I can’t say anything really until I watch it. I believe watching the Debt and Women in black will be the test for her, although I would like to see something she has written herself without any source material.