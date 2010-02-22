Jane Kaczmarek, Adam Arkin are ABC’s ‘Parents’

ABC’s comedy pilot “Who Gets the Parents?” has filled out its cast with Jane Kaczmarek and Adam Arkin in the lead roles and Andrew West and Derek Richardson in supporting roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , “Who Gets the Parents?” focuses on a couple (Arkin and Kaczmarek) who get divorced after 30 years of marriage and decide to take a more active role in the lives of their three children.

West (“Greek”) will play the younger son, with Richardson (“Hostel”) as the middle kid.

A seven-time Emmy nominee for “Malcolm in the Middle,” Kaczmarek most recently co-starred in TNT’s “Raising the Bar.”

Arkin’s last two TV credits are a regular role on NBC’s “Life” and a season-long arc on “Sons of Anarchy.” He has Emmy nominations for guest turns on “Frasier” and “Northern Exposure,” as well as for his supporting role on “Chicago Hope.”