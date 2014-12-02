Jane Krakowski’s leaked ‘Peter Pan Live!’ audition is a drug fueled trip to Neverland

12.02.14

It”s almost time. On December 4, NBC”s “Peter Pan Live!” takes flight. If it does half as well as last year”s “The Sound of Music,” it”s pretty much a lock to become a yearly holiday tradition. 

While Allison Williams scored the titular role as Peter – following in the footsteps of Mary Martin, Sandy Duncan, and others – plenty of Hollywood actresses auditioned for the part. But none brought the gritty realness like Jane Krakowski. Only she could see through the facade to what life is really like for a boy who won”t grow up, perhaps due to his addiction to “pixie dust.”

