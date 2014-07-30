Janelle Monae throws a house party with T.I., Estelle in ‘Electric Lady’ video

07.30.14 4 years ago

We”ll be back with a review of Janelle Monae”s “Electric Lady” video after this brief commercial for Samsung.

I know that artists and labels want help underwriting the cost of videos these days and people under 20 may not even care that they are getting marketed to every minute, but when Monae”s otherwise very fun video for “Electric Lady” opens with her pausing to show off Samsung Galaxy”s Gear Watch, it instantly takes me out of the song, which I don”t think is the point.

Having said that, once Monae does her part to shill for Samsung, she joins her sorority sisters in what has to be the most fun sorority ever, Electro Phi Betas, for a fun house party.  There”s great dancing, singing, and some fun guest stars, including T.I., Estelle, Monica, T-Boz, Esperanza Spalding and Kimbra.

To wrap it up, there”s even a marching band, with Monae, as she should be, as head majorette.

Monae, who deserves to be a superstar, shows how easy it is to be sexy in a video without being tacky. And after watching the clip Electro Phi Beta is one sorority you will definitely want to rush.

Around The Web

TAGSElectric LadyJANELLE MONAE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP