Janet Jackson takes 35 of her best friends on the road next year

Janet Jackson will undergo her “largest ever world tour” next year. The routing? It”s up to the fans.
“This tour will be different from the those of past in the way I will perform music exclusively from my No. 1s. You”ll hear all the hits,” Jackson says in a message to her fans on the website.
Jackson is allowing the fans to decide, in part, the routing by picking which city they want her to play from a list on roughly 60 worldwide locales on janetjackson.com.
Jackson adds, “Whenever possible I will perform in venues that allow me to be up close and personal so i can be with you in a much, much more intimate setting.” (Read: in case tickets don”t sell well, we”ll scale down and just call it an “intimate” setting. However, we think Jackson”s tour will be a very strong arena tour.)
As she notes, it”s been a busy several months for Jackson: she released a 34-track greatest hits set, appeared in “For Colored Girls” and “Why Did I get Married,” as well as wrote a song, “Nothing” for “Married. She”s also written a book, “True You,” about her journey, including her weight and self-esteem struggles.
Are you excited to see Janet back on the road?
Very Excited!
I’m so excited you cant even imagine, this will be my first concert ever If she comes to Dallas, TX. And I’m glad it’s going go be her because I understand her songs and I can relate to them.
I am very exicted to see janet go on tour next year! I missed her last tour so I am really looking forward to this one! =)