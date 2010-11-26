Janet Jackson takes 35 of her best friends on the road next year

#Janet Jackson
11.26.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Janet Jackson will undergo her “largest ever world tour” next year. The routing? It”s up to the fans.

“This tour will be different from the those of  past in the way I will perform music exclusively from my No. 1s. You”ll hear all the hits,” Jackson says in a message to her fans on the website.

Jackson is allowing the fans to decide, in part, the routing by picking which city they want her to play from a list on roughly 60 worldwide locales on janetjackson.com.

Jackson adds, “Whenever possible I will perform in venues that allow me to be up close and personal so i can be with you in a much, much more intimate setting.”  (Read: in case tickets don”t sell well, we”ll scale down and just call it an “intimate” setting. However, we think Jackson”s tour will be a very strong arena tour.)

As she notes, it”s been a busy several months for Jackson: she released a 34-track greatest hits set,  appeared in “For Colored Girls” and “Why Did I get Married,” as well as wrote a song, “Nothing” for “Married.  She”s also written a book, “True You,” about her journey, including her weight and self-esteem struggles.
 
Are you excited to see Janet back on the road?

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.jshttp://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.jshttp://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Janet Jackson
TAGSGREATEST HITSjanet jacksonworld tour

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP