Janet Montgomery nabs vampire-fighting ‘Gothica’ lead for ABC

Bouncing back quickly from the fall failure of CBS’ “Made in Jersey,” Janet Montgomery has snagged one of the leads in ABC’s horror smorgasbord “Gothica.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter , Montgomery will play Grace Van Helsing, a writer who begins an investigation into who or what killed her parents.

Based on her last name, we’re gonna go with “vampires” or something.

The trade says that Van Helsing is Victor Frankenstein’s (Tom Ellis) ex-girlfriend and that she’s Dorian Gray’s (Chris Egan) “partner.”

As you can guess, “Gothica” takes a lot of iconic horror/gothic characters and runs them through a modern blender. Think “Once Upon a Time” for the Bram Stoker-loving set. Anand Tucker is directing the pilot, which also features Raza Jaffrey of “Smash.”

CBS was convinced Montgomery was one of the breakout stars of the fall, but “Made in Jersey” aired only two episodes. Her other American TV credits include “Human Target” and “Entourage,” while she’ll be seen in BBC America’s “Spies of Warsaw” this April.