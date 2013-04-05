January Jones ‘hasn’t been asked back’ for ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is reuniting mutant heroes from past and present, but don’t expect January Jones to be among them.
The “Mad Men” star appeared as Emma Frost in “First Class,” but it seems she won’t reprise the role in “Future Past,” which will feature characters from both Bryan Singer’s earlier films and the 1960’s-set “X-Men: First Class.”
When asked about the sequel, Jones told Collider, “I haven”t been asked back. It”s called ‘Days of Future Past’ or something. They”re going into another time period, or they”re going back and forth from different time periods and Emma”s not in that. Not in what they”re doing.”
“Future Past” indeed deals with two time periods, and will allow screen time for “First Class” vets James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hout, and elder mutants, played by Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Halle Berry, Ellen Page, and more.
Also joining in on the fun are newcomers Fan Bingbing, Omar Sy and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage.
Jones will next be seen in the season 6 premiere of AMC’s “Mad Men” this Sunday, April 7.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens July 18, 2014.
Just cast Eva Green as Emma Frost and proceed. You’re welcome.
I’m getting tired of all the January Jones bashing.
If people didn’t like her performance in First Class, isn’t that the fault of the director? I’m sure an actor like her could play the role many different ways.
Have you seen her in other things? There is really only one way she plays anything. And that’s coming from a guy who loves her in Mad Men.
No. But she’s an actor. Actors can play roles different ways.
Everyone involved can share the blame for getting Emma Frost wrong in First Class. In the comics, she’s whip smart, with a sharp sarcastic wit. The screenwriter failed in that regard. The casting director is also to blame for choosing an actor of limited skill. And the director could have helped by explaining to Ms. Jones that Frost is not a blank-faced fembot.
I’ve only seen her in 2 films, Unknown and X Men. She was so bad in both.
I think in rating her skills as an actress, she has very nice boobs.