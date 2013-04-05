January Jones ‘hasn’t been asked back’ for ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is reuniting mutant heroes from past and present, but don’t expect January Jones to be among them.

The “Mad Men” star appeared as Emma Frost in “First Class,” but it seems she won’t reprise the role in “Future Past,” which will feature characters from both Bryan Singer’s earlier films and the 1960’s-set “X-Men: First Class.”

When asked about the sequel, Jones told Collider, “I haven”t been asked back. It”s called ‘Days of Future Past’ or something. They”re going into another time period, or they”re going back and forth from different time periods and Emma”s not in that. Not in what they”re doing.”

“Future Past” indeed deals with two time periods, and will allow screen time for “First Class” vets James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hout, and elder mutants, played by Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Halle Berry, Ellen Page, and more.

Also joining in on the fun are newcomers Fan Bingbing, Omar Sy and “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage.

Jones will next be seen in the season 6 premiere of AMC’s “Mad Men” this Sunday, April 7.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens July 18, 2014.