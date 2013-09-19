Jared Leto covers Rihanna’s ‘Stay’: Watch

Jared Leto let a little emotions show through as he and his band 30 Seconds to Mars tackled Rihanna’s hit ballad “Stay” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The rocker and “Dallas Buyers Club” actor kept his shades on and took on both Ri-Ri and Mikky Ekko’s parts for the sad song. Hes known for his growl in the band, and he took Katy Perry’s advice and let it roar for the taping.

This appears to be a one-off recording, but what do you think? Is Leto sounding like Bono, or was this a no-no?