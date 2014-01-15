Jared Leto is Jesus: A photo series by Terry Richardson

Miracle #1: Jared Leto turns water into single-malt Japanese whiskey.

Miracle #2: Jared Leto heals an official’s daughter, proceeds to have sex with said official’s daughter.

Miracle #3: Jared Leto distracts form the deformities of a leper by covering him in graphic tattoos and a bit of guyliner.

Miracle #4: Jared Leto walks on water, in a pair of limited-edition hi-top sneakers.

Miracle #5: Jared Leto heals a deaf and dumb man, invites him to join 30 Seconds to Mars.

(photos via Terry’s Diary)

