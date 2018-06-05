Jared Leto’s Joker From ‘Suicide Squad’ Will Also Get His Own Solo Movie

#Suicide Squad #Justice League #DC Comics
06.05.18

After the disappointing debut of Justice League at the box office, DC Comics future at the movies is being restructured with Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Harley Quinn currently leading the charge. But one of the oddest planned films for DC Comics outside of whatever is happening with Shazam is the Joker origin film that will have Joaquin Phoenix play the Clown Prince of Crime in his early days. It’s far away from whatever Matt Reeve’s solo Batman film will be, representing a stand-alone film that shouldn’t be part of the larger DC extended universe — whatever that is right now.

But now Variety has dropped some exclusive news that gives us yet another Joker film, this time featuring Jared Leto’s version that was introduced in Suicide Squad and is part of the larger world created by Justice League. Leto shared some opinions about the plans for a Joker origin film when that project was first announced, with reports indicating he was unhappy with the decision and Leto himself confirming that he was at least confused by the plans. Now Variety is reporting the film is happening, with Leto and Warner Bros. searching for a writer to bring it to life:

Sources tell Variety that Leto is set to star and exec produce an untitled standalone film, paving the way for future movies branching from “Suicide Squad.” Plot details are currently unknown, but the studio’s idea is to expand on the world created by “Suicide Squad” and tie into future installments of that property.

