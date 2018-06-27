Warner Bros.

When last we heard about Jared Leto’s comic book movie plans, he was going to get his own solo movie as the Joker, on top of the other Joker movie. But that might have set sail, at least for a while, as he’s flipping sides to join Sony’s burgeoning Spider-Verse of movies.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Leto has signed up for Morbius, The Living Vampire, to be directed by Daniel Espinosa, director of last year’s horror flick Life. In the comics, Michael Morbius is a biochemist with a rare blood disorder who decides to experiment on himself, and becomes a “living vampire,” essentially a vampire with all the superpowers and none of the garlic or silver allergies. He is still bothered by that whole “must consume blood to survive” thing, though, which is where most of the dramatic tension comes from, although it turns out a serum derived from Spider-Man’s blood drives his vampirism into remission.

This is just one of a pile of Spidey-related movies Sony is working on, with the upcoming Venom starring Tom Hardy, and movies like Silver and Black, Silk, and Nightwatch. Much likely depends on how Hardy’s Brooklyn accent sells tickets, but hey, Sony’s gotten a lot of mileage out of heroic vampires, with or without a Spidey connection.

