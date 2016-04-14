Jared Leto Got A Lot More Than A Haircut To Look Like The Joker

04.14.16

UPDATED: 7/26/2016 

With SUICIDE SQUAD right around the corner (August 5th) Jared Leto is stoking the Joker flames once again.

 

ORIGINAL POST:

Jared Leto's Joker journey continues as he colors his hair and takes his eyebrows… 

It was just a short while ago when we were all gazing at Jared Leto's amazing mane

 

Yes this happened. Me and the incredibly talented @benedictcumberbatch

Then he did this.

 

Which made him look like this.

 

And now he's done this.

 

But wait, what is under those glasses? NOTHING! 

 

UPDATE: March 18th, 2015

Jared Leto just Snapchatted a video of himself being very Joker-y with a Batman score playing in the background.

He also posted a close up of those eyebrows. I think he is digging his new look.

Post by Jared Leto.

UPDATE: March 23rd, 2015

This could be Jared Leto giving us a sneak peek at his “Joker Voice”

Or it could just be Jared Leto being a good showman… or both! 

UPDATE: April 3rd, 2015 

Is he practicing?

 

UPDATE: April 7th, 2015

Jared Leto jumped in the makeup chair and teased “Transformation begins.” on Instagram

 

UPDATE: April 10th, 2015

Suicide Squad Writer/Director David Ayer Tweeted out a look at Leto as The Joker.

A clear homage to this:

UPDATE: April 16th, 2015

WHOA! Jared Leto shared this via Snapchat.

UPDATE: April 20th, 2015

Some tricksy sneaky snooping snapshots are showing more of Jared Leto's Joker.

UPDATE: April 24th, 2015

Here he is… no more out of focus teases, or paparazzi shots.

UPDATE: August 26th, 2015

And just like that, Jared Leto says goodbye and his Joker journey has come to an end. 

 

Goodbye…????????????????????????????????

UPDATE 4/14/2016:

The latest trailer for Suicide Squad has reignited my excitement for Jared Leto's Joker for reasons I would have never guessed. It is this shot right here that I am loving on, HARD.

“But why,” you ask? 

Because for some reason my subconscious sees that image and turns it into a perfect mashup of the Joker and Two-Face from Batman: The Animated Series (one of the greatest television shows of all time.)

What is that you ask now? “May we see an embarrassingly bad photoshop job of what your subconscious sees?” Why of course you can, my pretties. I am never one to deprive myself of embarrassment. and Here. We. GO. 

