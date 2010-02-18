Jars of Clay, Skillet lead 2010 Dove Award nominations

02.18.10 8 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jars of Clay, Skillet, Jason Crabb and Matt Maher are up for six Dove Awards, while producer Wayne Haun leads all nominees with seven nods.

Nominations in 23 of 43 categories of the gospel and Christian awards were announced Thursday in Nashville by the Gospel Music Association.

Jars of Clay, Skillet and Jason Crabb are artist of the year nominees, along with Casting Crowns, Francesca Battistelli, Mary Mary and TobyMac.

Haun, an 11-time winner, is up for producer of the year, song of the year, Southern gospel recorded song and bluegrass recorded song, and has two nominations for Southern gospel album of the year for his work with The Perrys and Janet Paschal.

The 41st annual Dove Awards will be held April 21.

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAGSCasting Crownsdove awardsfrancesca battistelliJars of Clayjason crabbMary MaryMatt MaherSkilletTobyMac

