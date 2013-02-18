Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan headline new Faster Horses Festival

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will headline the inaugural Faster Horses Festival, set for July 19-21 in Brooklyn, Mich.

Among those also  appearing at the new festival will be Chris Young, Thompson Square, Thomas Rhett, Kix Brooks, David Nail, Jerrod Neimann Jon Pardi, Greg Bates and Ashley Monroe.

Live Nation will produce the festival, which is a part of the national tour promoters desire to expand further into country markets.  AEG/Golden Voice has the best known and largest country festival with Stagecoach, which takes place … in Indio, Calif. However, last year, Live Nation launched Watershed Festival at the Gorge, in George Washington, and feels that the genre is an area of growth in an otherwise crowded festival space.

Three-day passes start at $170 and go on sale next Monday. For more information, go to fasterhorsesfestival.com.

