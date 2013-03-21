Watch: Jason Aldean goes back to ‘1994’ in new video with Lady Antebellum and more

Jason Aldean takes us back in time with the video for “1994” with help from some of 2013″s biggest country stars.

Go back 20 years, and it”s not necessarily pretty. There are mullets and way too much line dancing and girls in Daisy Dukes with cowboy boots. Aldean is on a one-man mission to resurrect Joe Diffie, who had several hits in the ’90s. The chorus is all about Joe Diffie. Aldean has enlisted many of his famous friends to help, including Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, “Nashville”s” Hayden Panetierre, and Little Big Town.

In fact, the only celebrity missing is the man of the hour, Joe Diffie…You would think after all Aldean has done to introduce him to a new generation of country fans, he would make an appearance in the clip, but maybe he”s saving himself for when the song goes to No. 1.