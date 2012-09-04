Jason Clarke to star as Lincoln’s dad in Terrence Malick-produced film

09.04.12

In as year that’s shown us two very different onscreen interpretations of Abraham Lincoln, Jason Clarke is in talks to play the 16th president’s father in the upcoming “Green Blade Rises.”

Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life,” “To the Wonder”) is producing the film which will focus on the formative years of young Abe Lincoln in Illinois. Clarke will play Tom Lincoln and will be the film’s male lead, according to Deadline.

Diane Kruger (“Inglourious Basterds”)  will play Sarah Lincoln. The senior Lincoln was a poorly educated farmer who often abused young Abe, eventually driving him to strike out on his own and make history.

Malick protege A.J. Edwards is writing and directing the historical drama.

Clarke starred on the short-lived FOX show “The Chicago Code,” and is now becoming one of the busiest actors in Hollywood.

He can now be seen in “Lawless,” and will soon appear in Kathryn Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty” and Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.” He’s currently filming the Roland Emmerich-directed actioner “White House Down” with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx. 

