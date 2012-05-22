Jason Gedrick manages a ‘Dexter’ Season 7 role

Jason Gedrick is the first guest star announced for the upcoming seventh season of “Dexter.”
Showtime announced on Tuesday (May 22) that Gedrick will appear in a multi-episode arc playing the manager of a Miami-area gentleman’s clue that is linked to a murder case.
“Dexter” won’t begin production until later this month, but Showtime has already set a Sunday, September 30 premiere date for the drama.
Gedrick was most recently seen as a regular on HBO’s abruptly cancelled “Luck.” His other TV credits include “Murder One,” “EZ Streets,” “Boomtown” and “Falcone.”
On the big screen, Gedrick has been seen in features like “Iron Eagle” and “Backdraft.”
Oooh, Dan. Does this excite you?!!! Gedrick might be the one to kill Dexter. Let’s hope he’s the show’s archangel of death and puts it (and me) out of its misery.
Hasn’t Ray Stevenson already been announced as a gangster of some sort?
Hatfield – His casting has been reported, though he hasn’t been “announced.” This was the first Showtime press release on casting… But yeah, I could have mentioned…
-Daniel
He’s been in a lot of good stuff for a guy that doesn’t register as much.
DougMac – That’s the great mystery of Jason Gedrick!
-Daniel