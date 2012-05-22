Jason Gedrick manages a ‘Dexter’ Season 7 role

#Dexter
Jason Gedrick is the first guest star announced for the upcoming seventh season of “Dexter.”
Showtime announced on Tuesday (May 22) that Gedrick will appear in a multi-episode arc playing the manager of a Miami-area gentleman’s clue that is linked to a murder case.
“Dexter” won’t begin production until later this month, but Showtime has already set a Sunday, September 30 premiere date for the drama.
Gedrick was most recently seen as a regular on HBO’s abruptly cancelled “Luck.” His other TV credits include “Murder One,” “EZ Streets,” “Boomtown” and “Falcone.”
On the big screen, Gedrick has been seen in features like “Iron Eagle” and “Backdraft.”

