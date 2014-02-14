Jason Isaacs will ‘DIG’ for USA, Jane Krakowski joins FOX’s ‘Dead Boss’

Time for a pair of casting notices that have nothing in common, but are still getting stuck together in one blog post just because:
Jane Krakowski has landed the lead in FOX’s comedy pilot “Dead Boss,” while Jason Isaacs is set to topline USA’s event series “DIG.”
More details below…
“DIG” was picked up last week and will be a six-episode thriller from co-creators Tim Kring (“Heroes”) and Gideon Raff (“Homeland”). 
Per USA, Isaacs will play an FBI agent stationed in Jerusalem who finds himself investigating the death of a young archeologist and uncovers an ancient conspiracy. [Genuine jurisdictional question: Should the character be a CIA agent, rather than FBI? I don’t know these things.]
Dig will shoot in Israel and in other international locations, eying a late 2014 premiere. 
Last development season, Isaacs starred in a CBS pilot in which he played the surgeon general. The “Harry Potter” baddie’s TV credits include NBC’s “Awake,” Showtime’s “Brotherhood” and a Golden Globe nominated turn in “The State Within.”
As for the other casting, even if FOX has abandoned pilot season, “Dead Boss” is still just a pilot. 
Created by Patricia Breen and based on the UK series of the same name, “Dead Boss” is a “comedic mystery” that focuses on a woman who’s wrongfully accused of killing her boss and has to rely on her sister to help prove her innocence. Krakowski will play the eternally optimistic accused woman in a role that could bring her back to her “Ally McBeal” home.
Krakowski earned four Emmy nominations for her work on “30 Rock.” Sadly, NBC really doesn’t want to allow me to post any video of the “Rural Juror” song from the “30 Rock” finale. Sorry.

