Jason Momoa is so over these ‘Batman V Superman’ rumors: ‘Stop asking me’

(CBR) The first rule about asking Jason Momoa whether he”s in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel is … you don”t ask Jason Momoa whether he”s in the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel.

ComicBook.com reported that during a panel appearance over the weekend at Detroit”s Motor City Comic Con, Momoa was questioned about rumors that he”s set to take on a DC Comics superhero – rumors that the actor was happy to squash with all the force you would expect from the man formerly known as Khal Drogo.

“No. Stop asking me. It”s so annoying. Sorry, you”re not annoying,” he reportedly said, before noticing the questioner”s press badge. “Oh, you”re the press? Get the fuck out of here. Here, put this in there – you”re a dick, you”re a dick.”

Apparently, Momoa was “just playing,” but even still, he admitted to some frustration with the constant rumors.

“I think it started when people said ‘What superhero would you play?” And I”d say Batman and Superman, they”d be awesome together,” he said. “Then people were like, ‘He”s in 'Batman vs. Superman'!” I”m like, I really like Lobo. ‘HE”S LOBO!!” And then some asshole was like ‘He”s Aquaman!””

“And I”m like – what did you just call me?” he continued. “Where the fuck do you pull out Aquaman? Seriously… And then it shows up on the Internet. Not that it”s a bad rumor.”

So, case closed! No Aquaman for Momoa, no Lobo, and certainly no Batman or Superman.