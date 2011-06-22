Jason Patric to star in FX drama pilot ‘Powers’

Jason Patric has signed on to star as Christian Walker in the FX drama series pilot “Powers,” based on the comic book series by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming.

“Powers” centers on Homicide detective Walker (Patric), who specializes in cases that involve “powers” (people with superpowers). The pilot will also star Lucy Punch (“Bad Teacher”), Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) and Bailee Madison (“Just Go With It”).

The pilot was written by Charles H. Eglee (“The Shield,” “The Walking Dead”) and will be directed by Michael Dinner (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Justified”). It starts shooting in July in Chicago.

“We’ve been asked repeatedly why it has taken so long to bring our series adaptation of ‘Powers’ to fruition. It is for the same reason we cast Jason Patric in this role; we are aiming for something extraordinary,” said John Landgraf, President and General Manager of FX Networks. “The lead role of Detective Christian Walker is an extremely layered character and we needed Jason, who was so brilliant in films like ‘Narc’ and ‘Rush,’ to bring him fully to life. He is pitch perfect for this role and we are honored that he chose FX for his first foray into episodic television.”

Patric recently starred in the Broadway revival of “That Championship Season,” with Chris Noth, Kiefer Sutherland, Brian Cox and Jim Gaffigan. He also co-starred in 2010’s “The Losers,” with Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana and jeffrey Dean Morgan.