Jason Segel and Ed Helms smoking dope in ‘Jeff Who Lives at Home’

During January’s Sundance Film Festival, Mark and Jay Duplass were basking in the acclaim for their new dramedy “Cyrus,” but they were also in the midst of planning their next mumblecore themed flick. The brothers wouldn’t reveal to HitFix what big names would join the comedy at the time, but with production ready to begin next month in Louisiana the cat is finally out of the bag.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Segel and Ed Helms will star in “Jeff Who Lives at Home” which will be written and directed by the Duplass brothers. Jason Reitman and John Malkovich will produce their respective production companies.

Described as a stoner comedy, the film will center on one day in the lives of two brothers played by Segel and Helms. The first is a loser who still lives at home (Segel) and the other is a bit more together, but overbearing (Helms). The pivotal role of their mother is still being cast, but Judy Greer may join the ensemble as Helm’s spouse.

Both men will fit the comedy into their hiatuses for “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Office” which have already been renewed for next season. Segel will also find time to appear opposite Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz in the dark comedy “Bad Teacher.” Helms just wrapped Fox Searchlight’s “Cedar Rapids,” but may is expected to fit in the Universal comedy “Central Intelligence” this summer as well.

The Duplass brothers first gained attention for 2005’s “The Puffy Chair,” but also directed the acclaimed horror-comedy “Baghead.” Mark Duplass is also recognizable from his on screen roles in FX’s “The League” and the indie “Humpday.”