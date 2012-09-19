Javier Bardem frightens James Bond in new international ‘Skyfall’ trailer

Javier Bardem played one of the most memorable baddies in movie history in the Coen Brothers’ “No Country For Old Men,” and now he’s terrorizing one of cinema’s greatest heroes in new international trailer for the upcoming 007 film “Skyfall.”

The spooky shadow of blonde villain Silva (Bardem) looms large in the clip, although we don’t get to see much of him in action after new Bond Girl Berenice Marlohe warns 007 (Daniel Craig once again) about Silva’s viciousness. He comes across a bit like The Joker in “The Dark Knight” — an unstoppable force heading toward an immovable object.

Looking slicker and more streamlined than the last outing — 2008’s bloated and confused “Quantum of Solace” — the trailer promises a fast-paced, globe-trotting (mostly lensed in England, Turkey and China) adventure in which Bond faces Silva, and perhaps a threat from inside MI6. Can M (Judi Dench) be trusted?

Though short on narrative clue, the trailer has it all: Chills, thrills, sexy ladies, a glimpse at Ben Whishaw as the new Q and what looks to be a show-stopping train crash sequence. There’s also an extremely loud Chinese voiceover at the end.

Watch it here:

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Albert Finney also star. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Road to Perdition”) directed.

“Skyfall” hits U.K. theaters on October 26, and opens November 9 in the U.S.