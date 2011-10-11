Watch: Javier Bardem reveal he’s going bad again as new Bond villain

Though his involvement had been rumored for some time, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem has officially confirmed he’ll be making life miserable for James Bond as a villain in the next installment of the franchise, tentatively titled “Bond 23”. He revealed his involvement to Christiane Amanpour on ABC’s “Nightline”.
“I’m very excited because my parents took me to watch the movies, and I saw all of them so to play that is going to be fun,” Bardem told Amanpour. “They choose me to play this man, but I cannot give you many details.”
Directed by Sam Mendes, “Bond 23” is slated for release on November 9, 2012. Daniel Craig and Judi Dench will be reprising their roles as Bond and “M”, respectively. Ralph Fiennes has also joined the cast.
It’s no surprise that the Spanish thesp was approached to play the as-yet-unnamed villain, having won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for his performance as the coin-flipping, cattle gun-wielding Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men”. He was also recently cast in a voice role as the villainous “El Macho” in “Despicable Me 2”.
You can watch the full “Nightline” interview below:
I hope the climactic fight between Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem will knock everyone on their ass.
I am waiting for a good hand-to-hand fight for Bond, not those brief fights he kept getting.
Kurt Angle and Gary Daniels would be good secondary villains. There would be amazing fight scenes between each of them with Daniel Craig.
There could be a fight sequence where Kurt Angle overhead belly to belly suplexes Daniel Craig through a glass wall and later executes the Angle Slam on him as well but Daniel Craig manages to beat him after a long, hard fight.
I hope they film in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas and include several American actors.