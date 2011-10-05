Javier Bardem returning to villainous territory for ‘Despicable Me 2’

Javier Bardem, who won an Oscar for his chilling role as sociopathic killer Anton Chigurh in the Coen Bros.’ “No Country For Old Men”, will return to cold-blooded territory in Universal’s upcoming animated sequel “Despicable Me 2”. The actor is in negotiations to voice a villainous character named “El Macho”. This will represent the Spanish thesp’s first foray into the world of animation.

Steve Carrell and most of the rest of the cast from the first film, about a criminal mastermind named Gru (Carrell) who ends up finding his heart with the help of three orphan girls, are expected to return for the follow-up. The Hollywood Reporter got the exclusive.

“Despicable Me” grossed over $500 million worldwide last year on a relatively modest $69 million budget. The star-filled voice cast included Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove.

Bardem was last seen in “Biutiful” directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, for which he was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. He will also be seen in the next James Bond film, tentatively titled “Bond 23”.

“Despicable Me 2” hits theaters on July 3rd, 2012.