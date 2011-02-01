Javier Bardem says he’s ‘intrigued’ on playing the next James Bond villain

Although the deal is far from done, Javier Bardem is reportedly very “Intrigued” by the take on the Bond villain for “James Bond 23” as explained to him by director Sam Mendes, when they met about the part. The LA Times is reporting that Bardem will not commit until he reads a script, of course, but so far so good. “I’m a huge fan of the James Bond Saga,” said the actor, indicating a healthy interest.

Bardem won an Oscar for his chilling role as the very bad man Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers “No Country for Old Men,” so this casting choice would be a no brainer for Mendes, although the role may not be as straight forward evil as Chigurh. According to Bardem “I’d be playing Bond’s nemesis, yes, but it’s not that obvious. Everything is more nuanced, It’s very intriguing.”

The Actor appeared this year in “Eat Pray Love” and well as the lead in the Spanish Language film “Biutiful,” for which he is nominated for an Oscar.

The new yet to be named Bond film is scheduled for a November 9th, 2012 release date with Daniel Craig slated to return to the role of Bond. However as with any project this early in development, nothing is set in stone.