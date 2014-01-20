Jaw-dropping new ‘300: Rise of an Empire’ trailer is basically war porn

Many critics derided the first “300” as an aesthetically stunning but ultimately empty big-screen spectacle – and from the looks of its latest trailer, “300: Rise of an Empire” appears to be more of the same.

War is rendered as stunning cinematic art in the third official preview for the forthcoming follow-up, which centers on the rise of the God King Xerxes (a returning Rodrigo Santoro) and his role in the Persian invasion of the Greek city-states in 480 BC. Also along for the ride is the ruthlessly ambitious Artemisia I (Eva Green), a human quote machine who clearly delights in such turns of phrase as “The ecstasy of steel and flesh…sweat and muscle… rage…war” as she helps lead Xerxes and his army in the storied Battle of Artemisium.

Directed by Noam Murro (“Smart People”), “300: Rise of an Empire” also stars Sullivan Stapleton, Lena Headey (back as Spartan Queen Gorgo), Hans Matheson and David Wenham. The film hits theaters on March 7.

After checking out the trailer below, vote in the poll below to let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film when it hits theaters.

