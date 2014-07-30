Jay Leno Gives Awesome Advice on ‘Last Comic Standing’

#Jay Leno
07.30.14 4 years ago

Maybe you don't have great memories of Jay Leno as a “Tonight Show” host, but it can't be denied that Jay Leno has always had a passion for standup comedy as both a vocation and a “gig.” He loves the format, the grubby clubland culture, and mentoring young talents. And that's really apparent in this clip from “Last Comic Standing” where he talks about why he liked following Richard Pryor onstage. He needs to write another book. I'm serious. 

