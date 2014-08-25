Jay Pharoah’s VMA Kanye Impression: ‘I Invented Television!’

#Kim Kardashian #Kanye West #SNL
08.25.14 4 years ago

Jay Pharoah got a lot of airtime at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, but I'm not mad about it. His impersonations of Jay Z and that famed shrinking violet Kanye West were perfect, and we should celebrate him for being one of the greatest impressionists ever to grace the “SNL” stage. (See below our countdown of the 25 greatest celebrity impressions in “SNL” history.)

Watch as “Kanye” owns the VMAs with his usual grandiosity and borderline insanity. Naturally, the real-life Kim Kardashian loves it.

Get More: 2014 VMA, Artists.MTV, Music

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West#SNL
TAGSJAY PHAROAHKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANMTV Video Music Awards 2014SNLVMAVMAs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP