Jay Pharoah’s VMA Kanye Impression: ‘I Invented Television!’

Jay Pharoah got a lot of airtime at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, but I'm not mad about it. His impersonations of Jay Z and that famed shrinking violet Kanye West were perfect, and we should celebrate him for being one of the greatest impressionists ever to grace the “SNL” stage. (See below our countdown of the 25 greatest celebrity impressions in “SNL” history.)

Watch as “Kanye” owns the VMAs with his usual grandiosity and borderline insanity. Naturally, the real-life Kim Kardashian loves it.