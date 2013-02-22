Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake announce Legends Of The Summer tour

Jay-Z and Kanye West combined made for a kingly name, Watch The Throne; Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake together constitute Legends.

As intimated in a report last week, Jay-Z and Timberlake have officially combined for a summer stadium tour, dubbed the Legends of the Summer.

Things kick off on July 17 in Toronto and then include stops at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Fenway in Boston, Soldier Field in Chicago, the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and more for a total of 12 cities.

General ticket sales — with exception to the New York concert — go up on Feb. 28 via Live Nation. The New York onsale will be announced at a later date. Pre-sales start today at noon local time for Citi cardmembers, while fans can also RSVP for a Feb. 27 pre-sale through this Facebook promotion or sign up for the Live Nation mobile app.

Hov and Timberlake perform together on the latter’s newest single “Suit & Tie,” which they performed together at the Grammy Awards. Check out the music video, too.

Now if only they combined with Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, this would be Brother Legends of the Summer Sun Tour. But we digress.

Timberlake’s new album “The 20/20 Experience” is out March 19.

Here are the Legends of the Summer tour dates:

July 17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

July 19 New York, NY Yankee Stadium**

July 22 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

July 26 San Francisco, CA Candlestick Park

July 28 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

July 31 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium

August 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Stadium

August 6 Detroit, MI Ford Field

August 8 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium

August 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 13 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

August 16 Miami, FL Sun Life Stadium