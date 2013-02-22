Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake announce Legends Of The Summer tour

#Justin Timberlake
02.22.13 6 years ago

Jay-Z and Kanye West combined made for a kingly name, Watch The Throne; Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake together constitute Legends.

As intimated in a report last week, Jay-Z and Timberlake have officially combined for a summer stadium tour, dubbed the Legends of the Summer.

Things kick off on July 17 in Toronto and then include stops at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Fenway in Boston, Soldier Field in Chicago, the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and more for a total of 12 cities.

General ticket sales — with exception to the New York concert — go up on Feb. 28 via Live Nation. The New York onsale will be announced at a later date. Pre-sales start today at noon local time for Citi cardmembers, while fans can also RSVP for a Feb. 27 pre-sale through this Facebook promotion or sign up for the Live Nation mobile app.

Hov and Timberlake perform together on the latter’s newest single “Suit & Tie,” which they performed together at the Grammy Awards. Check out the music video, too.

Now if only they combined with Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw, this would be Brother Legends of the Summer Sun Tour. But we digress.

Timberlake’s new album “The 20/20 Experience” is out March 19.

Here are the Legends of the Summer tour dates:

July 17                        Toronto, ON                Rogers Centre
July 19                        New York, NY             Yankee Stadium**
July 22                        Chicago, IL                  Soldier Field
July 26                        San Francisco, CA     Candlestick Park
July 28                        Los Angeles, CA         Rose Bowl
July 31                        Vancouver, BC           BC Place Stadium
August 4          Hershey, PA               Hershey Stadium
August 6          Detroit, MI                   Ford Field
August 8          Baltimore, MD             M&T Bank Stadium
August 10        Boston, MA                 Fenway Park
August 13        Philadelphia, PA          Citizens Bank Park
August 16        Miami, FL                    Sun Life Stadium

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJayZJUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP