Jay-Z and Kanye West push back The Throne tour until late October

The Throne, aka Jay-Z and Kanye West, have rescheduled their tour. The outing, originally slated to begin Sept. 22 at Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit, will now begin Oct. 29 in Philips Arena.

Live Nation originally announced the tour last Monday, July 25. Then on Thursday, Live Nation sent out a missive saying that more dates would be added to the tour “due to overwhelming demand.” We”re not sure how there can be proof of “overwhelming demand” before tickets go on sale, but we”ll leave that to wiser minds than ours.

Now, instead of getting more dates, it looks like we”re just getting a delay, according to Pitchfork. The album, “Watch The Throne,” is also mired in a bit of controversy, as independent retailers are up in arms over the fact that iTunes gets the album exclusively for four days starting Aug. 8, before it goes to physical retail. To add insult to injury, Best Buy has an exclusive on a deluxe version of the album.

Here is the new schedule, as we know it, with the deleted dates crossed through. We”re trying to find out more from Live Nation and will update when we hear back from them. The pre-sale started today, with tickets to the general public on sale starting Aug. 8.

And as far as the “feud” between West and Jay-Z as reported by the New York Post, Jay-Z stopped by New York’s Hot 97 yesterday to dispel the rumor. “Kanye is my brother. Yes, we get on eachother’s nerves, but that’s what happens when we push each other,” Hova said, according to Global Grind. Furthermore, he adds, “I would never put my hand on Kanye. I have way too much respect for that man to do something like that. No way. Not even close.”

