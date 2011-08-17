Jay-Z and Kanye West’s ‘Throne’ tops Billboard 200 with major sales debut

The album was only up for sale on iTunes for part of last week, but “Watch the Throne” still makes an impressive showing at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week. The Jay-Z and Kanye West collaboration album moved 436,000 units, as it ran as an exclusive on the digital retailer from Aug. 8-11 then to all other sellers starting on Friday (Aug. 12). Nielsen SoundScan”s sales tallies run from Mondays to Sundays. More than three-quarters of those sales came from digital downloads, with 321,000 being a new record single-week high.

The total sum makes “Watch the Throne” the second-biggest single-week seller this year, behind Lady Gaga”s whopping 1.1 million one-week sale for “Born This Way”s” debut.

This makes it 12 No. 1 albums for Jay-Z and five for Ye. Only the Beatles have more No. 1 albums in history, with 19. Both of their last albums sold in the same ballpark: Hov”s “The Blueprint 3” moved 476,000 and West”s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” entered with 496,000.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan earns his highest Billboard 200 bow yet with “Tailgates & Tanlines” at No. 2 with 145,000. His previous “Doin” My Thing” debuted and peaked at No. 6 with 58,000 in 2009.

The 39th installment of “Now That”s What I Call Music!” bows at No. 3 with 110,000.

Adele”s “21” slips out of the top 3 for the first time since it started up ther 25 weeks ago, falling No. 1 to No. 4 (73,000, -4%).

Eric Church”s “Chief” falls No. 2 to No. 5 (37,000, -32%), Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” sits at No. 6 (36,000, -13%) and Beyonce”s “4” ascends No. 8 to No. 7 (27,000, -22%).

Ace Hood”s “Blood Sweat + Tears” debuts at No. 8 with 26,000, besting his previous high-water mark with 2009″s “Ruthless,” at No. 23 with 20,000.

Jackie Evancho”s “Dream With Me” re-enters the top tier from No. 22 to No. 9, with a little help from a sale at Target and a PBS pledge drive.

The “Kidz Bop 20” compilation descends No. 7 to No. 10 (25,000, -32%).

Album sales are up 5% compared to last week and up 20% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 2%.